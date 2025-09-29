Ukraine and US to hold talks on joint drone production – media
Drone Industry
A Ukrainian delegation has traveled to the United States for talks on joint drone production.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense confirmed this to Suspilne, Censor.NET reported.
During the meeting, the parties are expected to discuss the technical aspects of such production.
The Ukrainian delegation is led by Deputy Defense Minister Serhii Boiev.
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the United States were negotiating a "Drone Deal," aimed at enabling Ukraine to sell various types of drones to the US.
The president also stated that Ukraine would maintain controlled arms exports until the end of the war.
