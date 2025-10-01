At night, enemy launched massive attack on Kharkiv with KABs and ballistics: there are casualties and fires have broken out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 1 October 2025, Russian troops massively attacked Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and KABs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the attack began around 2 a.m.

"Kharkiv is under a combined attack. Preliminarily, the Kyivskyi district of the city was hit by KABs. In addition, the launches of ballistic missiles on Kharkiv and its nearest suburbs have been recorded," Mayor Ihor Terekhov informed at 2.07 a.m.

According to the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, a fire broke out as a result of an enemy attack on the Saltivka district. Later it became known that trade pavilions, garages and a private house caught fire.

According to the RMA, the four victims of the drone strikes on Kharkiv are an 80-year-old woman, a 34-year-old, a 27-year-old and a 25-year-old men. The victims have blast wounds. They are hospitalised. Another 21-year-old man received medical assistance on the spot.

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian troops struck Kharkiv, its suburbs and Chuhuiv district with guided aerial bombs and missiles at night.

In the Kyivskyi district, trade pavilions on an area of 2,800 square metres were on fire. A residential building was destroyed in Saltiv district, followed by a fire, and garages on the area of 350 square metres caught fire and were destroyed.

Five people were preliminarily injured.













The fires have been localised and liquidation works are underway. The SES units, pyrotechnics, psychologists, dog handlers and volunteer firefighters are working at the scene.

