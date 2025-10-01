Hegseth plans to limit military’s ability to complain about commanders - WP

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has launched a major reform that significantly limits the ability of military personnel to challenge command actions in cases of "toxic" leadership, discrimination, sexual harassment, or abuse.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Washington Post.

In particular, it is noted that Hegseth intends to review military channels that allow military personnel to file complaints, as well as report toxic leadership or point out discrimination based on race, gender, sexual orientation, or religion.

The changes are being implemented at a time when the Pentagon chief is softening the rules governing senior officers' treatment of enlisted personnel without harming their careers. In particular, this will involve a review of what constitutes bullying.

Read more: Pentagon outraged by Trump’s decision to rename Department of War - Politico

Hegseth himself stated that these steps "will enable leaders to enforce standards without fear of retaliation or doubt."

"(The Inspector General. - Ed.) has been turned into a weapon, putting complainers, ideologues, and bad performers behind the wheel," Hegseth told a group of generals and admirals, referring to independent oversight bodies in the Pentagon.

He added that there would be no more anonymous complaints.

"No more empty complaints. No more anonymous complaints, no more repeated complaints, no more reputational damage, no more endless waiting, no more legal uncertainty, no more career setbacks. No more wavering on the sidelines," added the head of the Pentagon.

According to the publication, the new directives signed by Hegseth are outlined in two new policy memos. They are part of a campaign to purge positions that, according to the Pentagon chief, distract the military from its core combat mission.