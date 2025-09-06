Pentagon outraged by Trump’s decision to rename Department of War - Politico

Photo: Reuters

Pentagon officials expressed dissatisfaction with US President Donald Trump's decision to rename the department the Department of War.

This was reported by the newspaper Politico, citing unnamed sources among former and current employees, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, officials expressed disappointment, anger, and outright confusion over these efforts, which could cost billions of dollars for cosmetic changes that will do little to solve military problems, such as countering an aggressive alliance of authoritarian states.

The details of the executive order signed by Trump on Friday, September 5, remain unclear. However, officials will likely have to replace US Department of Defense seals at more than 700,000 facilities in 40 countries and all 50 states, according to the publication.

This includes everything from letterhead for the six military branches and dozens of other agencies to embossed napkins in dining rooms, embroidered jackets for Senate-confirmed officials, and keychains in the Pentagon store.

"This is exclusively for the domestic political audience. Not only will it cost millions of dollars, but it will also have absolutely no impact on China or Russia's calculations. Worse, it will be used by our enemies to portray the US as a warmonger and a threat to international stability," said the former Pentagon official.

The publication adds that official renaming of the Pentagon will likely require congressional approval, although sources say the Trump administration is looking for ways to avoid this vote.

On September 5, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War. The new name will become an "additional title" for the agency.