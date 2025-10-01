Russian troops launch missile attack in Chernihiv region: man is killed, equipment of agricultural enterprise is damaged

Russian forces launched a missile strike on one of the villages in the Koryukivka district in the Chernihiv region.

This was announced on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, it was probably an attack with an Iskander missile.

"The agricultural enterprise's equipment was hit. One vehicle was destroyed and another was damaged. Unfortunately, a civilian man born in 1978 was killed," the statement said.

In another settlement, a house was destroyed and a civilian vehicle was damaged by a drone strike.

According to the RMA, energy facilities in the Nizhyn district are under attack again.

