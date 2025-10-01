Trump on Nobel Peace Prize: "I don’t want it. I want country to get it"

US President Donald Trump has stated that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and that it would be a "great insult" to the country if he did not receive it.

Speaking before a group of American generals and admirals, Trump emphasized that he had managed to stop seven international wars. In addition, his 20-point plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to him, could become the eighth example of "peacekeeping success."

"If it works, we'll have eight, eight in eight months. That's pretty good. No one has ever done that before," he said. At the same time, Trump expressed doubt that he would receive the award, suggesting that it might go to "some writer who has done nothing."

"Will you receive the Nobel Prize? Of course not. They will give it to some guy who hasn't done a damn thing. They will give it to someone who wrote a book about Donald Trump's mind and what it took to start wars. The Nobel Prize will go to a writer. No, but let's see what happens, but it will be a great insult to our country. I'll tell you. I don't want it. I want the country to get it. And it should get it, because this has never happened before," he said.

The president added that he does not seek to receive it personally, but wants this award to be given to the United States as a country. "I want the country to receive it. And it should receive it, because this has never happened before," he said.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be announced on October 6-13. This year, 338 candidates have been nominated for the award, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Yuliya Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.