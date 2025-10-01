Russia seeks to pressure NATO and Europe through provocations – Chief of General Staff Hnatov

Russia is trying to escalate the situation both on the battlefield in Ukraine and in Europe, pressuring partners in an attempt to show the futility of supporting Ukraine.

This was stated by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

Hnatov noted that Russia’s joint strategic drills "Zapad-2025" were intended to showcase power to NATO countries. The subsequent violations of European airspace by drones and Russian fighter jets were a predictable "raising of the stakes" to test the alliance’s response.

Read more: War in Ukraine is Russia’s attempt to threaten all of us, - Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

"The military aspect of these provocations is a test of NATO’s eastern flank air defense readiness, since any kind of provocation can be expected from Russia, and we must be prepared for a joint and resolute response to the aggressor’s actions," the Chief of the General Staff stressed.

According to him, Ukraine is already sharing its experience in countering drones with its partners. Recently, Ukrainian troops arrived in Denmark to take part in joint exercises on countering strike UAVs. In Hnatov’s view, this strengthens interoperability with NATO armies and demonstrates that Ukraine can be not only a recipient of aid but also a partner capable of sharing its own expertise.

"As we can see, Ukraine is not only a recipient of aid, we also have much to offer our European partners in return. And this is important to acknowledge and understand," he emphasized.

Read more on Telegram channel!