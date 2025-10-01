Latvia supports European Commission’s proposal for reparations loans for Ukraine - Prime Minister Siliņa

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinja supports the European Commission's proposal to use Russian immobilized assets to help Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, she said this on Wednesday before the start of the informal meeting of the European Council, which is taking place in Copenhagen.

"Today it is very important to discuss how we can further coordinate what we are doing in NATO, what we can do at the level of the European Union, and I am very much looking forward to the European Commission's proposal to use Russian immobilized assets to help Ukraine," Siliņa said in the context of the incursion of drones and Russian aircraft into European airspace.

She noted that Latvia "has been asking for the use of these immobilized assets for Ukraine for quite some time."

Read more: Ukraine received another 4 billion euros from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets

"Now the Commission has a proposal, and we really need to see the details. I am also looking forward to the proposal on how we can further strengthen our defence and deterrence on the eastern flank, and the initiative for a drone wall or something like that has always been welcome from our side," the Latvian prime minister added.

She is convinced that the EU should "use this proposal on reparations".

"That is why I believe that we should continue with reparations. I don't think there is a potential that something could go wrong, but of course, we can still work on the details, but it is a good proposal. So I really support the proposal of the European Commission," she stressed.

