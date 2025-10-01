Ukraine received another 4 billion euros from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets

Today, October 1, Ukraine received a tranche of 4 billion euros from the EU within the framework of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, reports Censor.NET.

As noted, in general, within the framework of the ERA instrument, the Ministry of Finance has already attracted 14 billion euros from the European Union, out of the planned 18.1 billion euros. It is expected that Ukraine will receive the remaining funds from the EU by the end of 2025.

The attracted funding can be directed to priority state budget expenditures in the social sphere, military, and reconstruction.

"Since February 2022, the European Union has been the largest provider of direct budget assistance to Ukraine - 62.5 billion euros. ERA funds have become an important tool for ensuring budgetary needs in 2025. I am grateful to the European Commission for understanding Ukraine's needs and taking a proactive position on this issue. Further use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs remains on the agenda of meetings with European colleagues," said Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

Read more on Telegram channel!

For reference

The G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) mechanism, worth up to $50 billion, provides Ukraine with a loan that is repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian sovereign assets.

In 2024-2025, the G7 and the EU have already provided Ukraine with almost $28 billion in ERA financing.

Read more: EU ambassadors may agree on new sanctions against Russia in coming days - media