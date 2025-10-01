EU ambassadors may agree on new sanctions against Russia in coming days - media
EU ambassadors may agree on new sanctions against Russia at a meeting on Friday, October 3.
This was reported by Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, according to Censor.NET.
"European leaders will not agree on the latest sanctions against Russia today in Copenhagen, but there is hope that EU ambassadors will be able to give the green light to these measures at a meeting on Friday," Jozwiak wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password