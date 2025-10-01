ENG
EU ambassadors may agree on new sanctions against Russia in coming days - media

EU ambassadors may agree on new sanctions against Russia at a meeting on Friday, October 3.

This was reported by Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, according to Censor.NET.

"European leaders will not agree on the latest sanctions against Russia today in Copenhagen, but there is hope that EU ambassadors will be able to give the green light to these measures at a meeting on Friday," Jozwiak wrote.

