Russia’s recent provocations in Europe aim to distract from aid to Ukraine – Estonian PM Michal

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal believes that recent incidents involving Russian aircraft and drones over European countries were an attempt to distract Western allies from providing aid to Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with AFP, Censor.NET reports.

According to Michal, "Putin wants us to talk about ourselves, not about Ukraine, not about helping Ukraine, not about pushing Russia out of Ukraine."

The Estonian prime minister expressed hope that the EU summit in Copenhagen on 1 October would send a strong signal of "unity and determination to support Ukraine and never stray from the main issue, which is the problem with Russia."

Michal urged his EU counterparts to back a new proposal to use frozen Russian assets to finance a €140 billion loan to Ukraine.

"The Russians are the aggressors; they are killing innocent people, civilians. They are causing harm, so they should be the ones to pay," he stressed.

In recent weeks, Russian aircraft and drones have violated the airspace of Poland and Estonia, as well as several countries in Northern Europe, including Estonia and Denmark.

