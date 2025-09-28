Estonia allocates €10 million to PURL program for purchase of American weapons for Ukraine, - Tsahkna

Estonia will allocate €10 million to the PURL initiative, under which weapons are purchased from the US through NATO for transfer to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote about this on social media.

Yes, Estonia will allocate €10 million to the North Atlantic Alliance's PURL initiative "to urgently strengthen Ukraine's defense."

"As Russia shows no signs of seeking peace, continuing its attacks on the front lines and airborne terrorist acts against Ukrainian cities, Ukraine needs rapid support to protect its civilian population, hold its positions, and advance toward peace," added Tsahkna.

As a reminder, in early August, the United States and NATO launched a new mechanism for providing military assistance to Ukraine, PURL, which provides for the financing of American weapons through contributions from Alliance members.

