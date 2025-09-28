ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7693 visitors online
News Buying weapons from the US PURL program
207 2

Estonia allocates €10 million to PURL program for purchase of American weapons for Ukraine, - Tsahkna

Estonia to provide €10 million for PURL program for Ukraine

Estonia will allocate €10 million to the PURL initiative, under which weapons are purchased from the US through NATO for transfer to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote about this on social media.

Yes, Estonia will allocate €10 million to the North Atlantic Alliance's PURL initiative "to urgently strengthen Ukraine's defense."

"As Russia shows no signs of seeking peace, continuing its attacks on the front lines and airborne terrorist acts against Ukrainian cities, Ukraine needs rapid support to protect its civilian population, hold its positions, and advance toward peace," added Tsahkna.

As a reminder, in early August, the United States and NATO launched a new mechanism for providing military assistance to Ukraine, PURL, which provides for the financing of American weapons through contributions from Alliance members.

Read more: NATO statements about downing Russian aircraft "dangerous in their consequences" – Peskov

Author: 

NATO (1991) weapons (2991) Estonia (331) Margus Tsahkna (41)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 