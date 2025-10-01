Orban: Ukraine is not a sovereign state because it is held by EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that Ukraine is not a sovereign state, as it is financially dependent on aid from the European Union.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Pravda".

"Because they are not," Orban replied to journalists' questions about why he does not consider Ukraine sovereign.

The Hungarian Prime Minister explained that Ukraine "does not have the money to support itself." "We pay the army, we pay the state bureaucracy, we pay pensions, we pay for everything. If you are supported by someone else, you are not a sovereign country," he noted.

According to Orban, this is "not a moral statement, but a financial fact."

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!