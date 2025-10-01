79 combat clashes recorded on frontline, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, a total of 79 combat engagements have taken place along the entire frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Russian forces continue to strike border settlements. Areas of Khrinivka in Chernihiv region; Khodyne, Bachivsk, Znob-Trubchevska, Studenok, Simeikyne, and Vyntorivka in Sumy region came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat clashes have occurred since the start of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out eight airstrikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and launched 100 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Vovchansk, Novovasylivka and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has not carried out any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction today, the enemy launched nine attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Shandryholove, Torske, and towards Novyi Mir and Drobysheve. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the enemy to advance near Hryhorivka, Yampil, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks towards Bondarne, Minkivka, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces have already repelled 11 enemy assaults, while three more are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy carried out 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Myroliubivka, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolayivka, and Filiia. Fighting is still ongoing in three locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy assaults near Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novomykolayivka, and Novohryhorivka. Three more combat engagements are still underway.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements were recorded near Poltavka. The settlement of Hirke came under an airstrike.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack towards Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of offensive groupings of the enemy have been detected.

