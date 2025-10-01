Defence forces stopped enemy assault operations in Kupiansk area and repelled more than 50 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff. MAP

In total, 155 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, 30 September 2025.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched 2 missile and 54 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 112 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,931 attacks, including 112 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,246 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the settlements of Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region; Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region; and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit one area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

The General Staff reminds that in total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 920 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised one tank, three armoured combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems, 249 UAVs and 33 units of occupiers' vehicles.

Situation in the North

As noted, Ukrainian troops repelled seven occupiers' attacks in the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions yesterday. The enemy also carried out 15 air strikes, dropping 28 drones, and fired 138 times, including ten times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times near Vovchansk and Kamianka. They were rebuffed.

Five firefights took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Kupiansk and towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 15 times. They tried to penetrate our defences near the settlements of Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka and towards Drobysheve.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped seven occupiers' offensives in the direction of Yampol, Dronivka and in the vicinity of Serebrianka.

Three firefights were registered in the Kramatorsk sector yesterday, with the occupiers attempting to advance in the vicinity of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyno.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, Yablunivka, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 51 aggressor attacks in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove and Filiia," the statement said.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Kalynove, Ternove, Olhove and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two occupiers' attacks in the vicinity of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled four invaders' assault attacks near Plavni and towards Stepnohirsk, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the aggressor's troops made five unsuccessful attempts to advance on the positions of our units.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of aggressor offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

