Kallas on "reparations loan" to Ukraine at expense of Russian assets: Whoever caused the losses must compensate them

The head of the European Union's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stated that the idea of ​​a "reparation loan" to Ukraine using Russian assets in Europe does not inherently contradict international law. She recalled the basic principle of international law - that whoever caused the damage must compensate for it.

Kallas said this during a press conference before the European summit in Copenhagen on October 1, reports "EP", informs Censor.NET.

The top diplomat confirmed that the EU countries are discussing the idea of ​​a so-called "reparation loan" to Ukraine for 140 billion euros using frozen Russian assets, but there is no agreement on this plan yet.

"I cannot name any deadlines. We will try to do it as soon as possible," said the head of European diplomacy.

Kallas recalled that the idea is that either Russia will pay Ukraine reparations for the damage caused in the future, and Ukraine will repay the EU loan, and the Russian Federation will get its money back. Or, according to her, the Russian Federation will lose its frozen assets if it refuses to pay reparations.

"The basic principle of international law is that the one who caused the damage must compensate for it... Russia is causing huge losses to Ukraine right now, and it would be wrong for someone else to pay for it. This is the basic principle. When we need to somehow develop the rules, I mean, we can do something like we did with international tribunals, like we did with many things that did not exist before," Kallas emphasized.

Read more: Latvia supports European Commission’s proposal for reparations loans for Ukraine - Prime Minister Siliņa