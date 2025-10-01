Putin set to visit India in December for meeting with Modi – media

RF dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to visit India on December 5-6 for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was reported by India’s NDTV channel, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.

Putin’s visit to India will take place against the backdrop of strengthening ties between Moscow and New Delhi after the United States imposed tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.

Preparations for the visit were first announced during the trip of Modi’s national security adviser Ajit Doval to Moscow in August. At that time, however, the date had not yet been set. Later, the Russian dictator met with Prime Minister Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, where they held a one-hour conversation in Putin’s limousine.

"Putin’s visit could become a significant moment in India’s geopolitical strategy. The timing, which conveniently coincides with the tariffs imposed by Trump, may further strengthen India-Russia ties, even as New Delhi seeks to manage its complicated relations with Washington," NDTV wrote.

