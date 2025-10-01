Macron on detention of Russian "shadow fleet" ship: "Important operation" to strengthen EU sanctions policy

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the seizure of the shadow fleet vessel was an important operation to strengthen the European Union's sanctions policy against Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I think that our team did its job, and that it was a very important operation. It is now under the control of our justice system," Macron said, adding that the intervention groups acted in a timely and proper manner.

He stressed that the shadow fleet brings Russia tens of billions of euros and, according to estimates, finances about 40% of Moscow's military efforts.

According to the French president, there are currently between 600 and 1,000 such vessels in world waters, which allow Russian oil and gas to bypass sanctions and enter international markets.

As a reminder, the French Navy said on September 30 that the country's authorities are investigating violations committed by the Benin-flagged oil tanker Boracay, a vessel that is under anti-Russian sanctions by the United Kingdom and the European Union.

