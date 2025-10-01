In Russia, captive Azov fighter Dmytro Remeza "sentenced" to 18 years in penal colony
In Rostov-on-Don, Russia’s Southern District Military Court "sentenced" Dmytro Remeza, a 33-year-old Ukrainian serviceman from Zaporizhzhia, to 18 years in a strict-regime penal colony.
Mediazona reported this, citing the court’s press service, according to Censor.NET.
Russian authorities charged the Ukrainian prisoner of war with "participation in a terrorist community" and "training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activity."
Remeza served in the Azov battalion, which is designated a terrorist organization in Russia.
On May 15, 2025, the Russian authorities added the Ukrainian serviceman to Rosfinmonitoring’s list of "terrorists and extremists."
