Zelenskyy signs law on humanitarian vehicles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law "On Humanitarian Aid" regulating the activities of humanitarian organizations.

This is stated in the law's card on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.

What does the law provide?

Under the law, public and charitable organizations will be entitled to import humanitarian vehicles for statutory and humanitarian purposes.

The law stipulates that vehicles imported into Ukraine by humanitarian organizations may be used exclusively for humanitarian response and assistance to those affected by the war.

It also establishes a ban on the use of such vehicles for commercial purposes.

