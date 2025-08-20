Austria to provide additional €2 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Austria has decided to provide Ukraine with additional funds as part of its humanitarian assistance.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reported this, Censor.NET writes.

During her visit to Odesa, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger announced Austria’s decision to allocate additional funds and to join the Сivil Protection Shelters Сoalition.

Read more: Austrian foreign minister Meinl-Reisinger arrives in Odesa on official visit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha noted that Austria’s total support will amount to €9.6 million.

Sybiha also expressed gratitude to Austria, the governments of federal states and charitable foundations for organizing rehabilitation holidays for about 1,480 Ukrainian children in 2022–2024.

"This year, Austria also plans to host around 550 Ukrainian children. And this, too, is support for life. There are no other people’s children. And Ukrainian children are Europe’s future," Sybiha said.

Read more: EU to provide Ukraine with over €3 billion under Ukraine Facility