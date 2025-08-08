EU to provide Ukraine with over €3 billion under Ukraine Facility

On 8 August, the EU Council approved the fourth regular tranche of support for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility programme.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced the decision, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, Ukraine will receive €3.056 billion under the Ukraine Facility.

"This is a strong signal of trust in our reform course and our ability to maintain stability in the most difficult times. We are grateful to the Danish Presidency for its clear support. Each such decision brings us closer to a strong Ukraine in a united Europe," she stressed.

The Council of the European Union’s website states the amount as over €3.2 billion. The funding is primarily aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s macro-financial stability and supporting the functioning of its public administration system.

The Ukraine Facility is a €50 billion macro-financial assistance programme for Ukraine over four years. The funds will be provided on the condition that Ukraine continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.

