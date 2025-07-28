EU welcomes signing of ARMA law. This is in line with Ukraine Facility commitments for 1st quarter, - Mathernova

EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova welcomed the signing of the law on the ARMA.

She announced this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"We welcome the adoption and signing of the ARMA law. This is a concrete step towards more effective asset management and public trust, in line with the Ukraine Facility commitments for the first quarter," the diplomat said.

As a reminder, on July 27, President Zelenskyy signed a law on reforming the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (ARMA).

The Rada passed the law on June 18.

