Occupiers launched missile strike on Balakliia: woman killed, five others injured

On the evening of Wednesday, October 1, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv region. One woman was killed and five others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

"The occupiers carried out a missile strike on Balakliia. A 70-year-old woman was killed in the attack. A 79-year-old, 78-year-old, 35-year-old, and 60-year-old woman were injured. All of the wounded have been hospitalized. An 88-year-old woman also suffered an acute stress reaction," the official said.

According to preliminary information, the missile struck the ground near a five-story residential building, causing a fire in one of the apartments. A parked car also caught fire.

Emergency response teams and medics are working at the scene of the attack.

