Elon Musk became first person with fortune of over $500 billion

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has reached a historic milestone of $500 billion in net worth. According to Censor.NET, this was made possible by the rapid growth of Tesla shares, in which Musk holds a stake.

He is also the founder and owner of the space company SpaceX, which contributes to his wealth. Tesla shares rose on the stock market after the company's positive financial reports. According to Forbes, Musk surpassed the world's richest people and became the first to break the half-trillion-dollar mark.

Experts note that his wealth depends on company share prices rather than cash. Musk is known for his innovative activities, including the development of electric vehicles, satellite internet and artificial intelligence.

Analysts emphasise that such wealth growth is rare in the global economy. Some investors call it a "new era of technological wealth." Musk has repeatedly stated his plans to colonise Mars and develop green technologies on Earth.

The financial performance of Tesla and SpaceX remains under close scrutiny by investors. Entrepreneurs and economists note that Musk demonstrates the impact of technology on the modern economy. His wealth grows along with the demand for innovative products and services.

