Massive Russian strike on Ukrzaliznytsia: train driver injured in Odesa, some trains to Chernihiv and Sumy delayed

On the night of 2 October, Russian occupiers massively attacked "Ukrzaliznytsia" facilities in a number of regions with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksii Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

"Another difficult night for Ukraine. Massive strikes on Odesa and the region, dozens of drones in Kyiv region targeting civilian settlements. The enemy also strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Last night, Russia launched a massive attack on the Ukrzaliznytsia depot in Odesa. A train driver sustained shrapnel wounds. He is being provided with all necessary assistance," the statement said.

As a result of the Russian attack on the border communities in the North, trains stopped in Konotop. As of this morning, all trains have continued to run, and the contact network has been energized.

Due to the attack, some trains in the Chernihiv and Sumy directions are running with delays.

"We are doing everything to ensure that even such massive attacks do not stop Ukrainian transport arteries.

Every day, Russia tries to destroy one of the foundations of Ukrainian resilience - our infrastructure that holds the country together. This includes railways, roads, and energy. The aggressor country uses weapons that are impossible without foreign components. Therefore, we need to strengthen sanctions and block all supply chains," Kuleba said.

