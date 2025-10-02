Cabinet of Ministers has simplified procedure for obtaining combatant certificate and access to data for relatives

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made a number of changes to the procedure for granting and revoking combatant status, which should simplify access to the service.

Changes in the procedure for obtaining a combatant certificate

Changes have been made to the procedure for granting and revoking combatant status to persons who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and took direct part in the anti-terrorist operation, ensuring its conduct or in the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defence, repelling and deterring armed aggression by the Russian Federation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, ensuring their implementation, in measures necessary to ensure the defence of Ukraine, protect the security of the population and the interests of the state in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

the provision requiring the application for combatant status, submitted via the "Dіia" portal or the Unified State Register of War Veterans, to include information on the form and method of obtaining the relevant certificate has been removed, as it is not possible to issue a paper certificate of combatant status when submitting an application in electronic form due to the failure of such a person to submit a photograph.

the application for combatant status in paper form has been revised.

Families of captured and missing soldiers will receive greater rights to access veterans' data

In addition, amendments have been made to the resolution "On the Unified State Register of War Veterans" regarding granting the right to parents of persons who have been captured by an aggressor state or have acquired the status of missing under special circumstances to request information from the Register (previously, only incapacitated parents had this right) and the requirement that the person requesting information must actually live with the person about whom the request is made has been removed.

According to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Cabinet of Ministers has clarified the procedures for obtaining a combatant's certificate and obtaining data from the Unified State Register of War Veterans, making them more convenient for veterans, female veterans and their families.

It will be easier to obtain a combatant certificate through the ASC and online services

In particular, the procedure for obtaining a combatant certificate through administrative service centres (ASC) by volunteers who have been granted status by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has been clarified, reducing bureaucracy and making it easier to obtain a certificate.

The application form has also been updated, in particular, it has been brought into line with the current procedure, which makes it possible to avoid inconsistencies when obtaining a combatant certificate.

In addition, the circle of persons entitled to an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans has been expanded, and the legal conflict regarding the definition of categories of persons entitled to receive an extract from the USRWV has been eliminated.

"The adopted resolution makes services simpler and more accessible: combatant certificates can be obtained closer to home, and families of prisoners and missing persons will have more opportunities to quickly obtain the necessary information," the statement said.