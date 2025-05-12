Poll on obtaining combatant status launched in "Army+" app

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has announced a new poll in the "Army+" mobile application concerning the process of obtaining the status of a combatant.

According to the ministry, the survey aims to learn how service members secured this status, how long the procedure took, and which benefits associated with status of a combatant they use most frequently.

The questionnaire contains 13 questions and will remain open until 25 May. The answers will help identify current procedural issues and will directly inform improvements to the system.

"Combatant status is one of the most important documents for military personnel. Thanks to their combatant status, they receive benefits and services. Defenders must receive what they are entitled to quickly and efficiently, so we want to hear more opinions about how things are going now and what needs to be changed," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

The Ministry of Defense also reminded that a total of 13 polls have been conducted since the launch of "Army+". On average, about 20,000 users respond to the questions raised in the app.

