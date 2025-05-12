"Spider" ground robot approved for use in Armed Forces of Ukraine – Defense Ministry. PHOTO

The Spider ground robotic system was codified and approved for use in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment.

It is noted that the Spider ground robotic system (GRS) was developed by a team of Ukrainian engineers, taking into account the real combat experience of Ukrainian defenders. The system comes in several configurations designed for various missions, including logistical support and specific engineering tasks. Based on feedback from the military, the developers implemented a technological solution to extend the control range of the GRS platforms.

The Spider system is compact — two units can fit in the bed of a military pickup truck. Each ground robotic platform weighs just over 50 kilograms, yet can carry up to 100 kilograms of payload. The robots are equipped with four engines, which enhances the mobility and endurance of the GRS in combat conditions.

Key features of these robotic platforms include high maneuverability, ease of operation, and the ability to function in areas affected by enemy electronic warfare systems. Spiders can perform complex maneuvers in confined spaces, dynamically climb steep slopes, and operate at an angle. The battery charge allows for several hours of continuous movement.

