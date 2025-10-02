Due to Russian Federation’s attack, most boiler rooms in Chernihiv have been shut down: part of city without hot water supply

In Chernihiv, as a result of the Russian attack and power outages in the city, most boiler rooms have stopped working, and hot water supply has been suspended at a number of addresses.

This was reported by the Chernihiv City Council, according to Censor.NET.

The city council reported that after yesterday's strike on the energy infrastructure, the operational staff of the "Oblteplokomunenergo" enterprise restarted six boiler rooms in areas where power supply had been restored.

The rest of the boiler rooms will be connected as soon as power is restored. Hot water supply is also gradually being restored.

As a reminder, on 1 October, the Russians struck Slavutych and damaged an energy facility. As a result, part of Chernihiv and neighbouring communities lost power.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!