Belgium will agree to use Russian assets to support Ukraine if there are guarantees of risk sharing, - Prime Minister De Wever

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has once again raised legal questions about the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

This was reported by The Guardian, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, De Wever heads a group of countries that remain sceptical about this step due to concerns about the legal implications.

Belgium is particularly vulnerable in this regard, as more than half of the funds are held by the Brussels-based clearing company Euroclear.

In his comments, De Wever noted that he had asked other leaders to provide firm guarantees regarding risk sharing in the event that frozen Russian assets were used to finance loans to Ukraine.

He suggested that Belgium would only be prepared to implement this plan if satisfactory answers to its questions were provided, which is not yet the case.

