UAV attack: consumers in several regions are partially without power. Most difficult situation is in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - Ministry of Energy

Due to enemy drone strikes in several regions of Ukraine, consumers have been partially cut off from electricity. Power engineers are carrying out repairs and restoring supply, with priority given to critical infrastructure and municipal consumers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

Power engineers are working to restore power supply as soon as possible, with priority given to critical infrastructure and household consumers. Repair and restoration works are being carried out at the facilities damaged during the shelling, as well as a range of measures to ensure the stable functioning of the power system.

"The most difficult situation is in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Power engineers will do everything possible to restore power supply as soon as possible. The priority is to supply power to critical infrastructure and household consumers," the statement said.

As of 2 October, electricity consumption was restricted in some regions. At the same time, the power system is preparing for the winter season: repairs and upgrades are being carried out, the necessary equipment stocks are being accumulated, and the protection of key infrastructure is being strengthened.

All these measures are aimed at providing Ukrainians with a reliable supply of electricity and heat. Consumers are urged to use electricity rationally, especially during peak hours in the morning and evening, to reduce the load on the system.

Read more: Power outage schedules introduced in Chernihiv region after Russian strike on Slavutych: situation is "extremely critical"