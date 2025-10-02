Additional power outages introduced in Chernihiv region due to grid overload – regional power distribution company

In Chernihiv region, in addition to scheduled outages, extra power restrictions are being introduced due to grid overload.

Chernihivoblenergo reported this, Censor.NET said.

The company noted that even with the hourly outage schedule, the grid’s capacity is insufficient to supply the required number of customers.

"To prevent a total blackout for 100% of customers in the region, the company is forced to carry out additional outages not provided for in the schedule. This means that all customers will spend less time with electricity. Moreover, some consumers not included in the schedule will also face outages," the statement read.

Chernihivoblenergo added that outages will alternate to ensure people have at least a minimum number of hours with electricity for household needs. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore facilities damaged in the shelling.

