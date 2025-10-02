Damage from "July amendments" to NABU and SAPO not yet fully remedied – EU Commissioner Kos

EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Marta Kos said that the damage caused to Ukraine’s anti-corruption reforms by the July legislative changes concerning NABU and SAPO has been almost remedied.

Kos said this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, she stressed that the trust of international investors and some partners still needs to be restored. "In July we clearly saw how fragile some reforms can be and why it is so important to protect the fundamental pillars. The damage has been remedied, but not yet by 100%, and the government is aware of this," she said.

The European Commissioner stressed that ensuring the independence of anti-corruption agencies remains key. According to her, the staff and management of NABU and SAPO should work without pressure, and their work should be appreciated and properly rewarded.

Kos recalled that Ukraine has made significant progress in the fight against corruption over the past decade, but "this momentum must not be lost". She also drew attention to the need to implement the rule of law roadmap as part of the EU accession negotiations.

At the same time, she said, the events of July caused a loss of trust on the part of EU member states, financial institutions and potential investors. "Before and after the Recovery Conference in Rome, I urged companies in France, the Netherlands and other countries to prepare for investment. But now there are concerns, and this trust needs to be rebuilt," Kos said.

