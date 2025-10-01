We will be closely monitoring situation to ensure that NABU and SAPO remain independent, - European Commissioner Kos

The European Commission plans to closely monitor that the NABU and SAPO can operate independently.

This opinion was expressed by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos during her visit to Ukraine, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Commenting on whether the Ukrainian authorities had heard the EU's warnings about the importance of preserving the independence of anti-corruption bodies, Kos said: "Yes, Kyiv heard, but it heard not only Brussels. I think Kyiv heard its people who took to the streets in protest, even despite the danger of missile strikes. And I think that's part of your resilience. People really saw the danger to their country's development if corruption were to take hold here."

She referred to survey data showing that corruption ranks second among Ukrainians' main fears, after war.

Read more: Son of witness in case of NABU detective Mahamedrasulov claims his family is being threatened by SSU. VIDEO

"So yes, the authorities have amended the law. But there are still some steps that need to be taken. And, of course, we all need to work together to build trust. The fight against corruption is part of the first cluster, the Fundamentals, and it is important that we start with the Fundamentals and conclude the negotiations with the Fundamentals as well. We will be closely monitoring the situation to ensure that NABU and SAPO remain independent and that prosecutors can do their job properly," said the European Commissioner.

Kos also stressed the importance of real punishment for corrupt officials: "If no action is taken against corrupt officials, and we also know this from the experience of member states, then a pattern emerges that this is acceptable: if someone else is doing it, why shouldn't I do the same?"

Earlier it was reported that European Commissioner Kos would meet with representatives of NABU, SAPO and HACC. She also called for Ukrainian reforms not to be allowed to stall.

Read more on Telegram channel!