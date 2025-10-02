Combined exchange: Ukraine brings back 185 servicemen and 20 civilians, most held captive since 2022 – Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

Today a combined prisoner exchange was carried out. A total of 185 Ukrainian servicemen and 20 civilians were freed from Russian captivity, some under agreements reached in Istanbul, others as part of the 69th regular exchange.

It was noted that the returnees include servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular from the Navy, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense, and Air Assault Forces, as well as the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Alongside privates and sergeants, officers were also released.



The released servicemen had defended the country in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv directions.

Among those freed today are again the Defenders of Mariupol. Returning home as well are National Guard servicemen who were captured while guarding the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The youngest released defender is 26 years old, the oldest is 59.



"Virtually all of the Ukrainian servicemen and civilians released today had been held captive since 2022.



Those freed will undergo a full medical examination, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation, and be granted all state-provided payments.



"We extend our sincere gratitude to all institutions and organizations involved for their coordinated efforts to secure the release of our citizens," the Coordination Headquarters added.



The Coordination Headquarters continues its work to search for, document, and repatriate everyone who remains in Russian captivity.

