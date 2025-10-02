Okhtyrka Mayor Kuzmenko criticizes awarding Trostianets "Hero City" title

Okhtyrka Mayor Pavlo Kuzmenko criticized the decision to award Trostianets the title of "Hero City of Ukraine" in a post on his Facebook page.

"For Bova’s betrayal and that of his Volunteer Formation of the Territorial Community unit in their own city, for the enemy’s killing of Okhtyrka’s children, civilians, and soldiers from his city, for adjusting fire on Okhtyrka from Trostianets using Orlan drones, for convenient rotations and bases provided to the enemy, today Trostianets is awarded the honorary title of Hero City… This tramples on the memory of fallen civilians and soldiers and destroys the living’s faith in truth," Kuzmenko said.

As a reminder, on September 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree awarding 16 cities the title of Hero City. Among them were Sumy and Trostianets.

The city of Trostianets (Sumy region) was under Russian occupation for a month in 2022. Yurii Bova has been the longtime mayor of the city.

