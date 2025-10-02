ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9085 visitors online
News Fighting in the east Situation in the Pokrovsk direction
2 630 33

Putin lied to Trump, claiming he would seize eastern Ukraine in two months. Ukraine’s Armed Forces are dismantling these narratives – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin lied to U.S. President Donald Trump, claiming that the Russian army would occupy Ukraine’s Pokrovsk in Donetsk within a month and, two months later, virtually the entire east of the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on October 2, Censor.NET reports.

"When Putin gave false information to Trump and his team that they were occupying our territories… that in a month they would be in Pokrovsk, and in two months they would seize almost the entire east of Ukraine, then advance to Kharkiv, Dnipro, and finally Kyiv — they showed some maps, very strange diagrams; I have seen a lot," Zelensky said.

He stressed that this Russian propaganda must be dismantled.

"And that is exactly what our military is doing, and what our diplomatic team is doing," the president added.

Read more: Russia has achieved very little this year, pressure and sanctions must be increased to end war – Zelenskyy

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7486) Putin Volodymyr (3735) Donetsk region (4586) Pokrovsk (526) Pokrovskyy district (788) war in Ukraine (3899)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 