Putin lied to Trump, claiming he would seize eastern Ukraine in two months. Ukraine’s Armed Forces are dismantling these narratives – Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin lied to U.S. President Donald Trump, claiming that the Russian army would occupy Ukraine’s Pokrovsk in Donetsk within a month and, two months later, virtually the entire east of the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on October 2, Censor.NET reports.

"When Putin gave false information to Trump and his team that they were occupying our territories… that in a month they would be in Pokrovsk, and in two months they would seize almost the entire east of Ukraine, then advance to Kharkiv, Dnipro, and finally Kyiv — they showed some maps, very strange diagrams; I have seen a lot," Zelensky said.

He stressed that this Russian propaganda must be dismantled.

"And that is exactly what our military is doing, and what our diplomatic team is doing," the president added.

