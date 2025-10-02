Russia has achieved very little this year, pressure and sanctions must be increased to end war – Zelenskyy

Russia has achieved very little this year, but pressure must be stepped up so the country is forced to end the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reported, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today we spoke with partners who are developing the SAFE programme, and we very much hope we will be reliable partners, and we hope for security guarantees, and we very much hope that this model, which will work for Ukraine, will also work in Europe. And we spoke a lot about the war, about how soldiers are fighting, and about how Russia has done a lot this year but, in reality, has achieved very little," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

He noted that Russia is making many mistakes, and pressure must be increased in a way that forces the Russians to change course and end the war.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!

"We need to strengthen sanctions packages and resort to other very strong tools regarding oil and oil-product trade, and also maximal sanctions," the president stressed.

Read more: G7 prepares to tighten sanctions against Russia with focus on energy and defense - Bloomberg