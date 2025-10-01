G7 prepares to tighten sanctions against Russia with focus on energy and defense - Bloomberg

The Group of Seven (G7) countries are approaching an agreement on significantly strengthening sanctions against Russia due to its continued war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the draft statement, Censor.NET reports.

The document speaks of the need for a "significant coordinated escalation of measures" aimed at reducing Russia's ability to wage war and strengthening Ukraine's resilience. In particular, the G7 is considering restrictions on energy, finance, and the military industry, as well as sanctions against countries and organizations that help Moscow circumvent existing restrictions.

Special attention is planned to be paid to restricting Russian oil exports, including strikes on Russian oil giants and its "shadow fleet" of tankers. Options for using frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to finance aid to Ukraine will also be discussed.

The EU and the G7 plan to complete the agreement on new sanctions packages by the end of October. In parallel, the European Union is working on a ban on the import of Russian liquefied gas until 2027 and a plan to send about 140 billion euros to Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

