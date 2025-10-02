In Dnipropetrovsk region, along the axis of Russia’s offensive, there are no fortifications.

Journalist Bohdan Papadin reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"I visited dozens of villages near Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk region. The situation looks critical: within 10–15 km of the settlement there are no fortifications, no dugouts, no trenches, not even company strongpoints, which were being built en masse in 2023–2024.

A legitimate question arises: what are the Defense Forces supposed to rely on? It gives the impression that defensive works are being deliberately sabotaged. By default, responsibility will be placed on the 20th Army Corps, but the fact remains: the defense of Dnipropetrovsk region is failing," the journalist wrote.

Papadin also pointed out that anti-drone tunnels have not been built.

"It is only a matter of time before the enemy reaches Pokrovske, and from there advances toward Synelnykove and Pavlohrad. Unfortunately, no systematic work is being done in these directions to create defensive lines either," he noted.

