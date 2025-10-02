Nizhyn completely without power, water to be supplied on schedule

The city of Nizhyn in Chernihiv region has been completely cut off from power, and as a result, water will be supplied on schedule twice a day, while all educational institutions will switch to remote learning starting October 6.

Mayor Oleksandr Kodola reported this, Censor.NET said, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the mayor, all critical infrastructure facilities, including the water utility and hospitals, are operating on alternative power sources. Water supply will be provided by generators according to the following schedule: in the morning from 06:00 a.m. to 08:00 a.m., and in the evening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Kodola said that eight "Points of Invincibility" have been set up in the city. "All residents can charge their devices there. If necessary, we will expand the network of ‘Points of Invincibility,’" he stated.

Watch more: Strike on residential area of Nizhyn: drone drops explosive seconds before car passes. VIDEO

As reported earlier, on October 1 a number of communities in Chernihiv region were left without power after a Russian strike on an electrical substation.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!