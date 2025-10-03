Dormitory at medical institute was on fire in Zhytomyr, four students poisoned by carbon monoxide smoke

A dormitory at a medical institute caught fire in Zhytomyr. The incident occurred on the evening of 2 October.

According to Censor.NET, the fire was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr RMA, Vitalii Bunechko, on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the fire broke out in one of the rooms of the five-story building. Rescuers from the SES quickly arrived at the scene, localised and extinguished the fire.

As a result of the incident, four students suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated on site. No other residents were affected.

Evacuation was organised for nearly 400 people, including students and internally displaced persons, where necessary. Rescuers set up tents near the dormitory to keep those affected and those awaiting relocation warm.

The head of the RMA stressed that the situation is currently under control and that assistance is being provided to all those affected by the fire.

