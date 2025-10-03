162 combat engagements in 24 hours: Defence Forces repelled 48 assaults in Pokrovsk and 28 in Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders stopped nine attacks near Vovchansk, 48 assaults in Pokrovsk, and 28 in Novopavlivka directions. In total, there were 162 combat clashes during the day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 70 air strikes and dropped 174 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,606 shellings, including 104 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,888 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements: Khotin in the Sumy region; Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, Novoukrainka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!

Hostilities

Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. Over the past day, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping a total of 17 guided aerial bombs and firing 149 artillery rounds, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, and in the direction of the settlements of Kolodiazne and Novovasylivka.

Yesterday, there were three attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault in the direction of the settlements of Kupiansk and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to break through our defences near the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Torske, Hrekivka and towards the settlement of Drobysheve.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defence Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Darivka.

Two combat clashes took place yesterday in the Kramatorsk direction. The invader attempted to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Filiia.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 28 attacks in the Novopavlivka direction in the areas of the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Novokhatske, Komyshuvakha, Sosnivka, Novovasylivske, Sichneve, and Berezove.

Five combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipillia direction near the village of Poltavka.

Three combat clashes took place in the Orikhiv direction – the enemy attempted to advance near the settlements of Stepove and Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes on the enemy

The losses of Russian invaders over the past day amount to 970 people.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck four areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a tank, an armoured combat vehicle, 13 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 273 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level and 44 occupiers' vehicles.

Read more: Putin lied to Trump, claiming he would seize eastern Ukraine in two months. Ukraine’s Armed Forces are dismantling these narratives – Zelenskyy