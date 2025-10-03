Russian army lost 28,490 soldiers and 10 aircraft in September. INFOGRAPHICS

During September, the Russian army lost 28,490 soldiers. This is the equivalent of almost three motorized rifle divisions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Thus, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during September, the Defense Forces of Ukraine also destroyed or damaged 1,076 enemy artillery systems. This is the equivalent of almost 60 artillery divisions. In addition, during the first month of autumn, Ukrainian soldiers hit 5 enemy aircraft and 5 helicopters.

In September, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also hit 11 Russian army air defense systems, 68 tanks, 29 MLRS, and 2,875 vehicles.

