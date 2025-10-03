Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, 4 more wounded, 42 residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the occupation forces intensively shelled 3 districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

Two multi-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

In Raygorodok of the Mykolaiv district, 3 houses were damaged. In Sloviansk, an outbuilding was destroyed, and 3 industrial premises were damaged. A three-storey building and 2 trucks were damaged in Kramatorsk. In Novodonetske, 3 administrative buildings and 9 houses were damaged, 5 cars burned down; in Iverske, 2 non-residential buildings were damaged; in Spasko-Mikhailivka, a house, a truck, and a combine harvester were damaged. A person was wounded in Rayske of Druzhkivka district. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person died and 3 were wounded, 9 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, and 2 cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, Russians fired 35 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region over the last day. 363 people, including 16 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

