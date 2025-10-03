Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian SRG that had infiltrated village of Verbove to film video with Russian flag. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group that had infiltrated the village of Verbove to film a video with the Russian flag.

After that, the Ukrainian military destroyed the occupiers, cleared the village and regained control. The brigade stressed that Verbove is under the control of the Defence Forces, and the information disseminated on the DeepState resource is untrue and is often used by the enemy as part of information and psychological operations, Censor.NET reports.

