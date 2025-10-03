Shelling of Kharkiv region: occupiers launched 13 missile strikes, used 46 UAVs. As result, two people were injured

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled 10 settlements in the Kharkiv region, injuring two people: a 48-year-old man in Kharkiv and a 41-year-old resident of the village of Novoselivka.

A 70-year-old man who was injured during the shelling of Kupiansk on September 24 also received medical assistance, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched 13 missile strikes, used 46 Geran-2 drones, and two FPV drones. Houses, outbuildings, and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiiv districts.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,113,430 people (+970 per day), 11,225 tanks, 33,413 artillery systems, 23,297 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In Lozova, the evacuation point received 186 people during the day, 52 remain. In total, more than 5,500 people have been registered here since the start of work.

Over the past 24 hours, 162 combat clashes were recorded at the front: Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks in the South Slobozhansk direction and three enemy assaults near Kupiansk and Bohuslavka.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!