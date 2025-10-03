EU extends sanctions against Russians over information manipulations until 2026

On Friday, October 3, the EU Council decided to extend sanctions against Russian individuals and companies responsible for Russia’s hybrid destabilizing actions abroad, particularly in the area of information manipulations.

The EU Council announced the decision, according to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda.

The restrictive measures have been extended for one year, until October 9, 2026. Brussels noted that the decision was taken "in light of Russia’s ongoing hybrid activities, including foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) targeting the EU, its member states and partners."

The EU sanctions regime, introduced on October 8, 2024, targets those who support the actions and policies of the Russian government that undermine the security, stability, independence and integrity of the European Union.

The list currently includes 47 individuals and 15 companies. Measures against them include asset freezes, a ban on the provision of financial or economic resources from the EU, and travel restrictions preventing entry into or transit through the Union.

