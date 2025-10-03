Ukraine–US drone deal talks are proceeding, shipments continue to arrive – MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi has dismissed media reports about a possible blockage of the drone deal with Ukraine due to the U.S. government shutdown.

As reported by Censor.NET, he wrote this on social media platform X in response to an article by The Telegraph.

"False. Ukraine - U.S. drone deal talks are proceeding as planned, and shipments continue to arrive," he wrote.

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that the U.S. government shutdown could block Ukraine’s multi-billion drone deal.