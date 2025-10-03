ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8997 visitors online
News Threat of shutdown in the USA
317 2

Ukraine–US drone deal talks are proceeding, shipments continue to arrive – MFA

MFA: Ukraine–US drone deal negotiations ongoing

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi has dismissed media reports about a possible blockage of the drone deal with Ukraine due to the U.S. government shutdown.

As reported by Censor.NET, he wrote this on social media platform X in response to an article by The Telegraph.

"False. Ukraine - U.S. drone deal talks are proceeding as planned, and shipments continue to arrive," he wrote.

MFA: Ukraine–US drone deal negotiations ongoing

Read more on Telegram channel!

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that the U.S. government shutdown could block Ukraine’s multi-billion drone deal.

Author: 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (792) weapons (3003) USA (6145) Heorhii Tykhyi (17)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 